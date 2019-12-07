Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodbine Cemetery
14 Maple Avenue
Oceanport, NJ
1927 - 2019
Samuel Sipe Obituary
Samuel Sipe

Asbury Park - Samuel Sipe, 92 of Asbury Park, passed away on Friday, December 6. He was born in 1927 to the late Larabelle (Williams) and Charles Sipe.

He was born in Freeland, MD where to grew up and attended High School. Samuel served his country in the Army, taking part in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After 20 years of service, he retired as a Staff Sergeant. After retirement, he worked at Monmouth Medical Center as a boiler operator, and then worked for the Board of Education, both of which he retired from after years of work.

Samuel was a man of few words and did not argue with anyone, if you didn't agree with him- tough luck.

He is predeceased by his wife Lavold, his children: Rita Hess and Roy Maghan; sister Betty Gracey; and 2 grandchildren.

Surviving are his children: Charles William Boggs Sr. of Rahway, and Sally Blevins, of Georgia; 9 grandchildren; and many loving great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, from 4 pm - 8 pm at Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell St, Long Branch. Burial will take place on Friday, December 13 at 10 am at Woodbine Cemetery, 14 Maple Avenue, Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Samuel's name to the P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

For messages of condolence, please visit Samuel's memorial page at www.WoolleyBoglioli.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019
