|
|
Samuel Thomas Melillo
Brielle - Samuel Thomas Melillo, 74, of Brielle, NJ passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home with his family by his side after a long battle with PSP, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Born in Newark, NJ and raised in Pt. Pleasant Beach, Sam lived in Brielle for the last 45 years and wintered in Naples, FL. He was a parishioner of St. Denis Church, Manasquan, NJ.
Sam earned his Bachelor of Science, degree in Landscape Architecture from Rutgers University in 1968 and his Master of Landscape Architecture at the University of Massachusetts in 1970. In 1971 Sam began his career in Landscape Architecture at Zion & Breen Associates. In 1979, Sam, along with Tom Bauer, founded Melillo & Bauer Associates Landscape Architecture where he practiced until his retirement in 2011.
In the Spring of 1995 Sam was a visiting professor of Landscape Architecture at Cook College, Rutgers University. In 1999, Sam was honored by the Pt. Pleasant Beach Education Foundation Hall of Fame "as one of the School's most illustrious graduates for his record of service and leadership". Sam was elected a Fellow in the American Society of Landscape Architects in 2008 for his design excellence and outstanding contributions to the profession.
Sam served on numerous committees and foundations including the Ocean First Foundation Board of Directors, the Manasquan Football Club, where he served as President, and the Brielle Recreation Commission. He was a long-time member of the Manasquan River Marlin and Tuna Club where he served as the treasurer and was also a member of the scholarship committee. Sam spent years volunteering for youth activities as a Coach in Manasquan-Brielle Little League and Brielle Basketball. He also served as Cub Master and Den Leader with the Brielle Boy Scouts.
Sam's lifelong passions centered around fishing, woodworking, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Lucille Melillo, and his wife Adeline Melillo in 2004. Surviving are his children, Joseph Melillo and his wife Allison of Wall and, Amanda Melillo and her husband Brian Edwards of Washington DC, his loving, devoted partner Kathy Maier of Brielle and Naples, FL, his sister Barbara Stencel of Myrtle Beach, SC and 2 grandchildren, Matthew and Addison Melillo.
Committal is private. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall is in charge of arrangements, for further information go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to a tribute fund in Sam's name at CurePSP www.psp.org/melillo
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020