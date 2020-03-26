|
|
Samuel Toscano, Jr.
Spring Lake - Samuel Toscano, Jr. 73, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Sam was born and raised in Hackensack, NJ and lived in Franklin Lakes, NJ for most of his adult life until he settled in Spring Lake 10 years ago. Sam was a born salesman. He began his career with Neuman Wholesale Drug, Co as the hospital sales manager in 1972. He acquired this business in 1979 becoming President and CEO of Neuman Distributors, Inc. Due to Sam's foresight and keen acumen, Neuman grew over the next 20 years into a major wholesale drug distributor throughout the United States. Sam was very dedicated to Hackensack University Medical Center. He served in leadership positions on various boards since 1989 and was one of the leaders responsible for the transformation of Hackensack University Medical Center into a national academic organization. Sam was most proud to serve as past Chair of the Hackensack University Medical Board of Governors from 2001-2004. He most recently served as a member of the Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Corporation Board of Trustees, and the HMH Academics Committee. Sam was a member of the 200 Club of Bergen County, the Knights of Columbus and the International Narcotics Officers Association. He was a Hall of Fame member of Bergen Catholic High School, was honored as Man of the Year by the Boys Town of Little Italy and Entrepreneur of the Year of Bergen County. He received his honorary doctorate from Felician College where he served as a member of the Board of Regents.
Sam was predeceased by his father, Samuel, Sr., his mother, Carmela and his wife, Barbara Jean. He is survived by his sister Sandra Toscano Keary and his brother-in-law, Michael, as well as many friends and family.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. Due to our world situation, burial will be private, and a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Barbara J. Toscano Memorial Fund, 115 Tuttle Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762. To send condolences please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020