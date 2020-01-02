Services
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Samuel Zingarelli Obituary
Samuel Zingarelli

Berkeley Township - Samuel C. Zingarelli of Toms River, NJ was born May 16th.1924 and passed away December 31, 2019 at the age of 95.He was born in Boston PA and resided in NJ.

Samuel was a World War II veteran joining the Army Air Force on Dec. 9, 1942 and served through November 16, 1945. He was a tail gunner on a B-29. He was shot down over the English Channel. He loved his country and shared his experiences with high school students, family and friends. Sam was a loving, gentle, hardworking man who touched the lives of many and will be missed.

Samuel was predeceased by his adoring wife Nicoletta in 2005. He was a loving and devoted father to Sharon Bock, Deborah Oriel, Ann Zingarelli and Jody Marmo.

Samuel will be missed by his loving grandchildren, Ernie, Keri, Kevin and Michael.

He was also blessed with six great grandchildren, Madison, Natalia, Bailey, Michael, Adrianna and Hunter.

Visiting hours will be held Monday January 6, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Quinn Hopping Funeral Home. 26 Mule Rd. Toms River, NJ 08755. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Maximillian Kolbe Church 130 St. Maximilian Lane, Toms River, NJ 08757. Burial with Military Honors will follow at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery 350 Provinceline Road Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
