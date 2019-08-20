Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
685 Hooper Ave
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Flanagan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra A. Flanagan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra A. Flanagan Obituary
Sandra A. Flanagan

Manchester Twp. - Sandra A. Flanagan, 84, of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp., passed away Friday, August 18, 2019. Sandra was a parishioner and Eucharist Minister at St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst. Sandra was predeceased by her husband John in 2006. She is survived by her son John, her daughters Ellen Kurilla and her husband, Mark, Maureen Batista and her husband, Victor, Amy Flanagan, her sisters Nancy Kuzmick, Elaine Harris, her grandchildren Jael, Hannah and Isaac Batista and Nicholas & Emily Kurilla. Memorial Mass 11:30am Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Interment to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Sisters of Charity, 54 West Main St., Baltic, CT 06330 or the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now