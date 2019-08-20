|
|
Sandra A. Flanagan
Manchester Twp. - Sandra A. Flanagan, 84, of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp., passed away Friday, August 18, 2019. Sandra was a parishioner and Eucharist Minister at St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst. Sandra was predeceased by her husband John in 2006. She is survived by her son John, her daughters Ellen Kurilla and her husband, Mark, Maureen Batista and her husband, Victor, Amy Flanagan, her sisters Nancy Kuzmick, Elaine Harris, her grandchildren Jael, Hannah and Isaac Batista and Nicholas & Emily Kurilla. Memorial Mass 11:30am Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Interment to follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Sisters of Charity, 54 West Main St., Baltic, CT 06330 or the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 20, 2019