Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
Ocean Township - Sandra G. Cole-Hatchard, 70, of Ocean Township passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch after a very short illness. She was born in Trinidad on a military base and had lived in New York, Asbury Park, and Shark River Hills before moving to Ocean Township in 1978. Sandra graduated from Southern Freehold Regional High School in 1966. She had worked as a phone operator for Verizon, previously Bell Atlantic and New Jersey Bell. Sandra was the youngest employee in the company to be promoted to manager and retired out of the Bloomfield office 15 years ago. She worked in the Red Bank, Manahawkin, Ewing, and Woodbridge offices. Sandra was a kind, caring, and compassionate person who was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard Sandford Cole-Hatchard of Ocean Township; daughters, Monica Nordell and her husband, Carl Nordell, III of Manasquan, and Colleen Attardi and her husband, Michael of Windermere, FL; five grandchildren, Michael Attardi, Jr., Lukas Nordell, Nathaniel Attardi, Lily Nordell, and Matthew Attardi; five sisters, Mary Lou Eisenhauer and her husband, Harry, Elizabeth Swist and her husband, Stanley, Linda Schmeelcke and her husband, William, Dianna Gilluly, and Barbara Grimm and her husband, Fred; one brother, Benedict Gilluly, III and his wife, Ingerlise; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 10:00 AM funeral service on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Brigadier General William C. Doyle New Jersey Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown.

Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019
