Sandra Hardy-Rogers



Bayville - Sandra Hardy-Rogers, 56, passed away on May 1st 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River NJ.



Born in the U.K. she traveled to the U.S. as a young woman.



She worked as a nanny for several families with whom she remained in touch with over the years. She found her calling , caring for those in need at Community Medical Center in Toms River NJ where she worked several years until her passing .



Surviving are her Husband Joseph Rogers, Son Brett Rogers and Father Cyril Hardy.



"She is sorely missed by so many hearts she has touched threw the years"



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made in her name to Habitat for Humanity.









