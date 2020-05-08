Sandra Hardy-Rogers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Hardy-Rogers

Bayville - Sandra Hardy-Rogers, 56, passed away on May 1st 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River NJ.

Born in the U.K. she traveled to the U.S. as a young woman.

She worked as a nanny for several families with whom she remained in touch with over the years. She found her calling , caring for those in need at Community Medical Center in Toms River NJ where she worked several years until her passing .

Surviving are her Husband Joseph Rogers, Son Brett Rogers and Father Cyril Hardy.

"She is sorely missed by so many hearts she has touched threw the years"

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations be made in her name to Habitat for Humanity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved