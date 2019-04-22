|
Sandra J. Daniel-Burton
Toms River - Sandra J. Daniel Burton passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, surrounded by her most loving family and friends, all who will be forever grateful to be there in her final moments to comfort her and to watch this beautiful woman ascend into the arms of the Lord.
Sandra was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She loved her family beyond measure and enjoyed hosting holiday parties at her home where everyone gathered with great joy and laughter. Some of her greatest moments in life were vacationing with her family and friends and she loved her relaxing days on the beach in Seaside Park. Her backyard became her sanctuary watching her birds and planting her flowers.
Sandra had been employed by Stop and Shop Local 1262 for 30 plus years before retiring in 2015. She was a 1978 graduate of St. Peters High School in New Brunswick.
Early on in life she was predeceased by her loving husband John F. Burton, III, her mother Elsie Daniel and her brother John D. Daniel.
Sandra is survived by her precious daughter Brittany Elizabeth Burton and her fiancé Michael K. Stockhausen; her beloved father John J. Daniel; her loving sister Cynthia Ann Mahon and her husband Michael; her sister-in-law Diane Daniel; and her brother-in-law Richard Burton and his wife Lisa.
She is also survived by her nieces Jessica, Jamie and Amari; and a nephew John D. Daniel and his wife Nicole and their twins Gavin and Aidan who enjoyed her tremendously.
Sandra is also survived by her most dearest friends who were such a comfort to her and her family - Connie Velasquez and her husband Eddie and their entire family and Cyndi Wrorek Tilly and her family. Their dedicated friendship and their loving ways was a true friendship that stood the test of time.
She is also survived by her cousin Patricia Paszamant who in her caring ways always made our family at ease.
One of Sandra's most greatest joys in life was her Golden Retriever "Ledger" whom she referred to as her grandson. His crazy ways were a wonderful distraction and great medicine and brought her great relief in her most trying times.
We, at this time, ask all our family and friends to wear peach or yellow to honor this outstanding woman's legacy.
In lieu of flowers we ask that contributions be made to Brittany Elizabeth Burton College Fund in memory of her mother Sandra J. Daniel-Burton.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be Thursday, 9:00 AM from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church in New Brunswick. Entombment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019