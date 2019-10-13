|
Sandra L. Seeley
Keansburg - Sandra L. Seeley, 80, of Keansburg, NJ, died on October 11, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center. She was born at home in Keansburg to the late Edward and Leola (nee Horner) Westondorf. Sandy was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Keansburg where she was very active and involved in many parts of the Church especially the Youth Group. She enjoyed skiing and visiting Vermont. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Sandy also loved to knit for her family and members of the Church.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 64 years, Bill Seeley; her two daughters, Lynn Van Buren, and Jeanne (Rick) Howe; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Howe; and her sister, Kay Sinclair.
Sandy was preceded in death by her siblings, Phyllis Horn, Caroline Burkhard, and Willis Westondorf.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at a time to be announced. Burial will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Sandy's name to the Riverview Medical Center's Infusion Center.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019