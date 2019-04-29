Services
Brick - Sandra Nelson, age 73, of Brick Township passed away at her home with her family by her side on Friday, April 19, 2019. Sandra was born in Newark, NJ on June 18, 1945 to the late Angelo and Geraldine Moschella. She met her husband Arthur and married in Newark, NJ. Until her retirement, Sandra was a dedicated legal secretary for Starky, Kelly, Kenneally, Cunningham & Turnbach Law Firm. During her career she also worked for the Ocean County Prosecutor's. A devout catholic, Sandra was a long-time parishioner of the Church of the Visitation. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Sandra is preceded in death by her husband Arthur L. Nelson in 2017 and by her brother Sam Moschella. She is survived by her daughter Jodi Nelson-Desai and her husband Neal, son Rod Nelson and his wife Kim, two brothers, Nick and Joe Moschella, one sister Maria Rosetti, and four grandchildren, Taylor, Zachary, Isabel and Rohan.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3:30 to 7:30 PM at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723. Sandra's family will be sharing in reflection and eulogy beginning at 7:00 PM during the gathering. The Memorial Mass will be offered 11 AM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Church of the Visitation, Brick Township. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sandra's memory to the .

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 29, 2019
