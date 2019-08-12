|
|
Dr. Sandra Prince-Embury
West Allenhurst - Dr. Sandra Prince-Embury, 72, of West Allenhurst, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 9, 2019, with her loving husband by her side after a long battle with cancer.
Sandy was much loved by her family, friends and clients. She had a long career in the field of clinical psychology. Sandy obtained her Bachelor Degree from Goucher College, a Masters from Temple University and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.
For 8 years Sandy was an associate professor at Penn State University. Sandy followed this by supervising interns and students at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Sandy then worked at Psych Corp as a researcher and developed Resiliency Scales for Children and Adults. Sandy's research was published in peer-reviewed journals and books on Resiliency interventions. She specialized in Resiliency Studies and her most recent publication is "Resiliency Interventions for Youth in Diverse Populations." Sandy had a private practice in Long Branch for many years.
Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Katherine Lardner Prince and Matthew Prince.
Surviving are her devoted husband, Dennis Paugh; brother, Michael Prince and his children, Natalie, Ryan and Aidan and by her step-daughters, Danielle LaMore and her husband Tim and their children, Emily and Tyler and Devon Lynch and her husband Brian and their children, Andrew, Madison and Noah. Sandy is also survived by many cousins and friends who adored her.
Sandy was also an accomplished artist, poet and photographer whose work was displayed in Washington, DC and locally.
Dennis would like to thank Dr. Wong from Sloan Kettering and the team from Meridian Hospice.
Visitation will be from 10 am until her funeral service at 12:45 pm Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 12, 2019