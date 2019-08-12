Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
(732) 531-3885
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:45 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
236 Monmouth Rd
Oakhurst, NJ 07755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Prince-Embury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Sandra Prince-Embury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Sandra Prince-Embury Obituary
Dr. Sandra Prince-Embury

West Allenhurst - Dr. Sandra Prince-Embury, 72, of West Allenhurst, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 9, 2019, with her loving husband by her side after a long battle with cancer.

Sandy was much loved by her family, friends and clients. She had a long career in the field of clinical psychology. Sandy obtained her Bachelor Degree from Goucher College, a Masters from Temple University and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

For 8 years Sandy was an associate professor at Penn State University. Sandy followed this by supervising interns and students at Jersey Shore Medical Center. Sandy then worked at Psych Corp as a researcher and developed Resiliency Scales for Children and Adults. Sandy's research was published in peer-reviewed journals and books on Resiliency interventions. She specialized in Resiliency Studies and her most recent publication is "Resiliency Interventions for Youth in Diverse Populations." Sandy had a private practice in Long Branch for many years.

Sandy was predeceased by her parents, Katherine Lardner Prince and Matthew Prince.

Surviving are her devoted husband, Dennis Paugh; brother, Michael Prince and his children, Natalie, Ryan and Aidan and by her step-daughters, Danielle LaMore and her husband Tim and their children, Emily and Tyler and Devon Lynch and her husband Brian and their children, Andrew, Madison and Noah. Sandy is also survived by many cousins and friends who adored her.

Sandy was also an accomplished artist, poet and photographer whose work was displayed in Washington, DC and locally.

Dennis would like to thank Dr. Wong from Sloan Kettering and the team from Meridian Hospice.

Visitation will be from 10 am until her funeral service at 12:45 pm Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Mary's Place by the Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now