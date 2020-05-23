Sandra Windeknecht



Sandy, 58, passed quietly in her home on May 19, 2020, in Hilton, NY.



Born in Passaic, NJ, she was the eighth of nine children. Always a free spirit, she lived throughout New Jersey, including Long Branch and Belmar, before settling into the peaceful suburbs of Rochester NY.



She enjoyed gardening and motorcycles in and will be remembered for her cooking and gentle nature. Sandy battled addiction both privately and publicly and her family will always grieve her potential.



She is survived by three grown daughters, as well as her extended family and friends that became family.



In lieu on services, her daughters encourage those in mourning to reflect on the positivity of her spirit.









