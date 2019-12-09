Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy Diglio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy Diglio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandy Diglio Obituary
Sandy Diglio

Allenhurst - Sandy Diglio, age 69, of Allenhurst passed away peacefully at home Saturday, December 7th. Born in Neptune, raised in Deal before moving to Allenhurst where she raised her family. She was a graduate of Asbury Park High School. After working several years for Central Jersey Bank and Trust, she worked as a nanny for several local families.

Sandy was predeceased by her parents Charlie and Betty Miller of Deal. She was the beloved wife of 45 years to Ralph Diglio; devoted mother of Kevin and his wife Meredith of Lovettsville, Va. and Christopher of Ocean; dear sister of Sue Pierson and her husband Fred of Newtown, Pa.; loving grandmother of Vincent and Charles, Dear sister in law of MaryLou Diglio Hurley and loving aunt of Bob Hurley and wife Carolyn of North Carolina, Jeremy Wilusz and wife Kathy of Pennsylvania and Becca Wilusz of North Carolina.

Sandy was a cancer survivor, an avid reader and loved caring for children. She always put others first, never thinking of herself. She had an infectious smile and laugh that always lifted the spirits of those around her. Sandy will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6pm Wednesday, Dec 11 in Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec 12 at 10:30 am in Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, Asbury Ave, Asbury Park. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -