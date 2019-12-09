|
Sandy Diglio
Allenhurst - Sandy Diglio, age 69, of Allenhurst passed away peacefully at home Saturday, December 7th. Born in Neptune, raised in Deal before moving to Allenhurst where she raised her family. She was a graduate of Asbury Park High School. After working several years for Central Jersey Bank and Trust, she worked as a nanny for several local families.
Sandy was predeceased by her parents Charlie and Betty Miller of Deal. She was the beloved wife of 45 years to Ralph Diglio; devoted mother of Kevin and his wife Meredith of Lovettsville, Va. and Christopher of Ocean; dear sister of Sue Pierson and her husband Fred of Newtown, Pa.; loving grandmother of Vincent and Charles, Dear sister in law of MaryLou Diglio Hurley and loving aunt of Bob Hurley and wife Carolyn of North Carolina, Jeremy Wilusz and wife Kathy of Pennsylvania and Becca Wilusz of North Carolina.
Sandy was a cancer survivor, an avid reader and loved caring for children. She always put others first, never thinking of herself. She had an infectious smile and laugh that always lifted the spirits of those around her. Sandy will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6pm Wednesday, Dec 11 in Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec 12 at 10:30 am in Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, Asbury Ave, Asbury Park. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019