Sea Girt - Sandy Ratz 68 of Sea Girt, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. A lifelong resident of Sea Girt, Sandy attended Mountz Grammar School in Spring Lake, Manasquan High School, University of Florida and Brookdale Community College. A 45 year veteran of the Sea Girt fire company, he served as Chief for two terms and is currently Chief Engineer. Employed as a construction official for the inter local Spring Lake Department of Construction Management and the Borough of Manasquan. A lifelong parishioner of St. Uriel the Archangel in Sea Girt, where he served as head acolyte and MC for many years
Sandy is predeceased by his father Albert P. Ratz and mother Barbara Jean Ratz. He is survived by his wife Pat of 39 years, his sister Jackie Joule, her husband Biff, son Christian and his wife Ruth, daughter Jessica Ward and her husband Joe, daughter Amber Distasi and her husband Nick; his sister Bobbie Anne Murphy, her daughter Katie Armstrong and her husband Rob and nine nieces and nephews. Rich and Von Shenowski their daughter Kristen, son Richard and his wife Gwen and daughter. The Hundley Cummings family, the Plisky family Of Wall Township and his BFF Thomas and a long list of friends and family in Florida
Visitation will be on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 am at the Church of St. Uriel the Archangel in Sea Girt. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers The family has requested donations be made to the Sandy Ratz Memorial Scholarship Fund, care of the Sea Girt Fire Company, 319 Baltimore Blvd, Sea Girt, NJ 08750.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 8, 2019