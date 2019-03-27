|
|
Santa "Sandy" Contreras
Brick - Santa "Sandy" Contreras, age 60, of Brick Township passed away at her home on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Shortly after she was born in Neptune, NJ on April 30, 1958, her family moved to Brick Township, where she was raised and resided for her entire life. Upon graduating from Brick Township High School, Sandy attended Ocean County College, receiving her Associates degree. Sandy's selfless and caring nature led her to work for the Ocean County Board of Social Services, from where she retired after 23 years of service. She was known to all as warm and loving, evidenced by the large number of friends she had for her entire life and the fact that she never forgot to call you on your birthday. During her leisure time, Sandy enjoyed watching the Yankees, spending time with her family and friends, and taking trips to the beach with her nieces and nephews. Sandy will be dearly missed by many people; she was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Flora Contreras. She is survived by three brothers, John Hein and his wife Beverly of Howell; Jeffrey Hein and his wife Rosemary of Lacey; Robert Contreras and his fiancée Nanci Smith of Wall; and one sister, Flora Bierilo of Absecon. Surviving also are nine nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews, whom she adored.
The family will receive relatives and friends for visitation on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick, NJ 08724. A funeral Mass will be offered Friday, March 29th at 10:00 AM at the Church of Epiphany in Brick Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to by visiting Condolences may be sent by visiting www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019