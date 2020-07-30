1/1
Santina Maria Bilotta
1950 - 2020
Santina Maria Bilotta

Brick - Santina Maria Bilotta, 69 of Brick passed away Thursday July 30, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Carbonia Sardinia, Italy and lived in Bayonne before moving to Brick in 2005.

She was predeceased by her husband Mario Bilotta in 2016; her sister Maria Traina, and her brothers-in-law Pino Traina and Luigi DiTermini.

Surviving is her mother Concetta Valanzola of Brick, her daughter and son-in-law Maria and Stan Serzan of Howell, her son and daughter-in-law Vito and Kim Bilotta, of Freehold, her sisters Concetta DiTermini and Anna and her husband Bruno Rossi of Brick, her brother Louis Valanzola and his wife Joann of Georgia, six grandchildren Vincent, Nicholas, Matthew, Ryan, Andrew and Thomas and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday August 2, 2020 from 2:00-pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm - 9:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A funeral mass will be held Monday August 3,2020 at 10:00 am at St. Dominic's RC Church. Due to the Covid restrictions entombment will be private.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
