|
|
Santo LaBrutto, Jr.
Toms River - Santo LaBrutto, Jr., 73, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he was a longtime resident of Elizabeth before moving to Toms River in 1988.
Santo was a Truck Driver and member of the Teamsters Local 478. He worked for Air Freight in Newark, NJ.
Pop meant the world to our family. He was the rock we leaned against, and always stood tall for us to lean on. We knew he loved us all and we loved him right back. He'll be in our hearts and prayers forever. WE LOVE YOU POP.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda (nee Johns), two children Anthony LaBrutto and his wife Maureen of Union, NJ, and Victoria LaBrutto of Toms River, two sisters Margaret Occhipinti of Long Branch, NJ and Irene Russo of Florida, and three grandchildren Joseph LaBrutto and his wife Robin, Eileen LaBrutto and Patrick Macklin.
A memorial gathering will be offered Tuesday, March 10, 2020 4:00pm - 7:00pm with a funeral service to be offered at 6:30pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd.,Toms River.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020