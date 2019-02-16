Santo "Sandy" Patrick Battaglia Jr.



Keansburg - Santo "Sandy" Patrick Battaglia Jr., 91, of Keansburg, passed away on Thursday, February 14th, with the same fortitude as he lived his life. He was born in Glassboro, New Jersey. He was an exceptional athlete and musician. As a child along with his sisters they harvested crops from the fields of South Jersey and learned the value of hard work. That ethic stayed with him the remainder of his life. A veteran of World War II, he moved to Keansburg in 1943 to assist his mother and father the owners of the Delaware Hotel and Battaglia & Son Meat Market on the boardwalk. In 1951 he purchased the store from his parents and Sandy's Italian/ American Grocery was born. Sandy was foremost a Devout Catholic and had a love for race horses, fishing, casinos and Frank Sinatra. He was a successful businessman, loving father and grandfather and will be sorely missed by all. Sandy is pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 75 years; Agnes Battaglia; his daughter; Barbara Ann Montella and his son; Santo Patrick Battaglia III. He is survived by his sister; Rachel Mecholsky and two nephews; two grandsons; Vincent Santo Montella (Yndira) and Anthony Joseph Montella (Judith); Three great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday from 5-7pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. On Tuesday there will be a 10:00am Mass at St. Ann's Church, Keansburg. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Ann's Church, Keansburg. Letters of condolences can be sent to Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary