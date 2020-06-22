Sara A Izzo
Manchester - Sara A Izzo 76 of Manchester died Monday June 22, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Hospital, Neptune. Born in Brooklyn, NY she resided in Staten Island, NY for 24 years before moving to the Renaissance Community in Manchester 18 years ago. She worked as an Insurance executive for many years and retired in 2006 from Liberty International Insurance in New York City. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, slots in AC and going out with friends. She was a member of the Renaissance Red Hat Society, Staten Island and Italian American Clubs. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family. She will genuinely be missed by all she inspired and touched with her beautiful, warm manner, great wit and ebullient personality and especially by her entire family who cherished her beyond words. She is predeceased by her son, Gerald in 1966, and sister-in-law, Nancy Santapaola. Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Anthony F, son, Anthony G & his wife Susan, brothers, John & Samuel & his wife Christine Santapaola and 3 grandchildren, Jacqueline, Anthony & Thomas. Visitation is Wednesday 8:30-9:30 AM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester with Funeral Liturgy to follow at 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst and interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Brooklyn. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com. Live stream link available at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/534023
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.