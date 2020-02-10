Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
685 Hooper Ave
Toms River, NJ
Sara Elizabeth Trahey Obituary
Sara Elizabeth Trahey

Sara Elizabeth Trahey known to some in the Toms River community as "Goodie" was a beloved wife and mother, sister, daughter, friend, educator and so much more. A school librarian at Ella G Clarke elementary school in Lakewood, NJ who had an infectious love of reading that inspired her career path. A devoted mother who you would often find on the sidelines or coaching soccer and baseball games, volunteering at school events, or spending time near the water. She was always on the move planning the next fun family activity and as an avid adventurer regularly had her family out kayaking, camping, snowboarding, boating, crabbing, tubing, etc. Her infectious smile was constantly affixed to her face all while being able to razz you with a sarcastic joke. A free and wild spirit that had a powerful love for life, her family and friends. Saying she will be missed is an understatement but we know she is with us whenever we feel the cool breeze coming off the water and the warm sun shining on our face.

Sara is survived by her husband Jeffrey Trahey of Toms River, Daughter Casey 8, Jaxon 7, Riley 2; Parents K.C. Goodwin, Helen Goodwin, Father-in-law Jack Trahey, Mother-in-law Karen Trahey (Heller) Grandmother Lynn Jordan, Grandmothers-in-law Gladys Trahey and Elsie Heller, Sister Crystal Pepkowski (Goodwin), Brother-in-law Luke Pepkowski, Brother Thomas Goodwin, Sister-in-law Jackie Schaffer (Trahey), Brother-in-law Joe Schaffer, Brother-in-Law Shawn Trahey, Sister-in-law Jennifer Trahey and 6 nephews Conner 8, Cameron 6, Dean 6, Tyler 4, Grant 3, Cole 2 and so many other loving relatives.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 13 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave, Toms River. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sara's GoFundMe page. Condolences may be made by visiting www.andersonandcampbell.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
