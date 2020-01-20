Services
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
(732) 446-4242
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels
2130 Highway 35
Ocean, NJ 07712
Sara Marton

Sara Marton Obituary
Sara Marton

Bronx - Sara Marton, of Riverdale, NY, passed away on January 19, 2020.

Sara was predeceased by her devoted husband Jacob Henry in 1998 and is survived by her two loving daughters Anita Marton (husband Irwin Roth), Phyllis Marton (husband Jeff Rollins), her beloved sister Ida Ender, her grandchildren Kari Marton-Rollins, Michael Marton-Rollins, and Jonathan Marton-Rollins, and her great grandchildren Henry Richards and Charles Richards.

Her loss is not only profoundly felt by her family but by the many people she touched and inspired with her extraordinary spirit, sense of social justice and generosity of heart.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 2130 Rt 35, Ocean, NJ.

Burial will follow at Congregation Agudath Achim Cemetery, West Bangs Avenue, Neptune, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hadassah or to the Israeli ambulance organization Magen David Adom.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
