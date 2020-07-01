Sara Reddy



Freehold - Sara R. Dugan Frank Reddy, 83, of Freehold, NJ peacefully passed away on Monday, June 29th surrounded by her loving family at home.



Sara was born on June 28, 1937 in Long Branch to the late Frank and Regina, nee Creevey, Dugan. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Jack and Jim Dugan.



She was a life-long resident of Monmouth County, growing up in Marlboro and living in Freehold her entire life. Sara was in the first graduating class from Freehold Regional High School in 1955.



Sara worked at Marlboro Psychiatric Hospital, Carter Wallace, Colts Neck Pharmacy and her own business, The Golden Express in Marlboro for many years.



Her passions were family first, Spring Lake beach, reading, Tai Chi, the New England Patriots and the NY Giants.



She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 16 years, Jack Reddy and her former husband, Harry Frank of Arizona. Sara was the beloved mother to Sharon Frank, Linda Kussick and Nancy Rosenberg.



Her grandchildren adored her beyond words. Jared and Justin Rosenberg. Alexa and Chrissy Whesper and Rachel Kussick. Her great-granddaughters, Mackenzie and Giavanna Sara Wade were her greatest sources of comfort.



Sara leaves behind numerous, loving nieces and nephews, who enriched her life tremendously. Her sister-in-law, Margie Dugan was a true sister to her.



Most important, Sara was the center of her family and the most loving, caring, generous, devoted wife and mother. She will be deeply missed by all her friends and neighbors.



All services are private and under the direction of the Freeman Funeral Home in Freehold. A celebration of life will be held later in August.









