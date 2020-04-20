|
Sara "Sally" Thomas
Toms River - Sara "Sally" Thomas, 86, of Toms River went home to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020. Born on November 23, 1933, she was raised in Philadelphia, PA. She liked to play sports as a child and often shared stories about growing up with her siblings in Philly.
Sally later moved to Toms River, NJ to raise her family. She worked as a dedicated employee of Perlmutter ShopRite of Fischer Bay for 33 years and made many cherished friendships. In her free time, she enjoyed cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles, relaxing by the water, and cuddling with her grand-dogs. Most importantly, she loved being with the ones who called her "Mom" and "Nana".
Sally is predeceased by her parents, her brothers; Herbert, John, Maurice and James, her sister, Betty Godfrey, and her son, John J. Macchiarelli. Sally is survived by her four daughters; Patricia (Richard) Napolitano, Donna Skulitz, Kathleen (William) Skulitz, and Roseann Macchiarelli, seven grandchildren; Kathryn (Ronnie) Quacquarini, Nicole (Robyn Bergman) Skulitz, Gregory (Katelyn) Napolitano, Sara Wood, Caitlin (Rich Lopez) Skulitz, Jeffrey Wood, and Gabrielle Napolitano, two step-grandchildren Joshua and Tyler Skulitz, as well as two great-grandchildren Karmello and Julliana Wood. She will be deeply missed by all who love her.
Sally will be laid to rest next to her son at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Toms River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jersey Shore Animal Center. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. All arrangements are private and entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020