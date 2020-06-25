Sarah A. O'Hara "Sally"



Jackson - Sarah A. O'Hara "Sally", 85, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Bronx, NY, she lived in Jersey City, Staten Island and Jackson.



After dedicating herself to raising her children, Sally worked for Sears & Roebuck then Walson Army Hospital at Fort Dix.



She is preceded in death by her beloved husband John in 2009, her parents John and Sarah McCann, as well as her two sisters, Mary McCann and Veronica O'Connor, and Brothers John McCann and Edward McCann.



She is survived by her four sons; Shawn and his wife Maria O'Hara of Staten Island, NY, and Joseph and his wife Pamela O'Hara of Hazlet, NJ, Edward O'Hara of Waretown, NJ and Michael O'Hara of Jackson, NJ; and three daughters; Mary O'Hara of Waretown, NJ, Eileen O'Hara of Toms River, NJ, and Colleen and her husband Scott Benz of Waretown, NJ , eighteen grandchildren as well as ten greatgrandchildren.



The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date









