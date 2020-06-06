Sarah D. Riso
Manchester Twp - Sarah D. Riso, 101, of Leisure Knoll, Manchester Twp. passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Sarah was a substitute teacher for the Plainfield Board of Education. Born in Newark during the flu pandemic of 1918 to Emanuel & Anna DeAngelis, she resided in New Providence, NJ before moving to Manchester Twp. 40 years ago. Sarah was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst and was involved with Deborah Heart & Lung fundraising. Sarah was predeceased by her husband Philip in 1988 and her siblings Frances, Richard, Emanuel, Jr., Carmela and Philip. Sarah is survived by her son Philip and his wife, Fran, her daughter Eloise Marsh and her husband, Robert, her brother Nicholas DeAngelis, 3 grandchildren Michelle and her husband, Ray, Lindsay and her husband, Paul, Carolyn and her husband, Vincent, 3 great-grandchildren Christian, Giuliana, Nicholas and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Interment will take place privately at the Church of Saint Peter, Belleville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
