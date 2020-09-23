Sarah D. Salmon
Oakhurst - Sarah D. Salmon, age 82 of Oakhurst died peacefully on September 19, 2020 at home. Born in Long Branch, she had lived in Oakhurst for the past 50 years. Sarah was a bookkeeper for the Long Branch Trust Company and a receptionist for Dr. Picone. She was a parishioner of St. Michael's Church in West End.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Emilee and Sheamus. Their love kept her strong during her fight with cancer through the end.
Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Richard in 2016. Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Salmon and Timothy and Leah Salmon; her sister, Janet Jones, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Bette Salmon; 3 grandchildren, Emilee, Sheamus and Hunter many niece and nephews, extended family and wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4 - 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral Tuesday, 9 am from the funeral home with a Mass celebrated at 10 am at St. Michael's Church in West End, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society
, 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 or Founders Affiliate of American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston MA 02241. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
