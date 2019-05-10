Sarah M. Harrington (nee Convery)



Keansburg - Sarah M. Harrington(nee Convery), 86, of Keansburg, passed away surrounded by family at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. She was born in Kearny and has resided in Keansburg for 78 years. Sarah was a secretary and substitute teacher for the Keansburg school district and retired in 1993. She was a member of the St. Ann's Choir; a member of the Keansburg First Aide Ladies Auxiliary and New Point Comfort Fire Company #1 Ladies Auxiliary. She also was a member of the Army Reserves Ladies Auxiliary. Sarah loved Reading, Broadway plays and enjoyed going to the Keansburg Library. Sarah was pre-deceased by her husband; Cornelius J. Harrington in 2003 and her two sisters; Agnes Meislohn and Mary Jo Maloney. She is survived by her two sons and daughters in-law; Dennis and Linda Harrington of Little Silver and Paul and Virginia Harrington of Red Bank; two daughters and sons in-law; Margaret and Alfred Griffin of Eatontown and Linda and William Bickler of Navesink; two brothers and sister in-law; James and Barbara Convery of Barnegat and George Convery of Middletown; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects on Sunday from 4-8pm at the Jacqueline M. Ryan Home for Funerals 233 Carr Ave. Keansburg. On Monday there will be a 10:00am Mass at St. Ann's Church, Keansburg. Burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital at or call 1-800-805-5856. Letters of condolences can be sent to www.jacquelinemryanfh.com Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary