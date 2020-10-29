Sarahann Reichle
Toms River - Sarahann "Sally" Reichle (Oldroyd), 96, of the Holiday City Carefree section of Berkeley Twsp., passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in Summit, NJ, she lived in Irvington, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twsp. over 40 years ago. Sally was an Assembly Worker for Drake's Bakery in Irvington and a dedicated parishioner of St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church in Toms River. She loved to bowl, play ball, go to bingo, and above all else, spend time with her cherished family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William, her parents Joseph and Nora (Keane), several siblings, and her son in law Kenneth Cascino. Sally is survived by her loving children; William and his wife Beth Maloney of Linden, NJ, Robert and his wife Jane of Union, NJ, Brian of South Carolina, Mary Ann Adams and her husband Greg of Forked River, NJ, and Patricia Cascino of Chatham, NJ, nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. Interment will be held at the BG William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11am, 350 Province Line Rd, Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com
