1/1
Sarahann Reichle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarahann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarahann Reichle

Toms River - Sarahann "Sally" Reichle (Oldroyd), 96, of the Holiday City Carefree section of Berkeley Twsp., passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in Summit, NJ, she lived in Irvington, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twsp. over 40 years ago. Sally was an Assembly Worker for Drake's Bakery in Irvington and a dedicated parishioner of St Maximilian Kolbe RC Church in Toms River. She loved to bowl, play ball, go to bingo, and above all else, spend time with her cherished family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William, her parents Joseph and Nora (Keane), several siblings, and her son in law Kenneth Cascino. Sally is survived by her loving children; William and his wife Beth Maloney of Linden, NJ, Robert and his wife Jane of Union, NJ, Brian of South Carolina, Mary Ann Adams and her husband Greg of Forked River, NJ, and Patricia Cascino of Chatham, NJ, nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. Interment will be held at the BG William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11am, 350 Province Line Rd, Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Interment
11:00 AM
BG William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved