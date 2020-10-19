Saul W. Sabin



Eatontown - Saul W. Sabin died peacefully at home surrounded by his family in Eatontown, NJ on October 18, 2020 at the age of 54.



Saul is survived by his wife; Dina Gaetano Sabin; and children, Sierra Sabin, Gabrielle Sabin, Gianna Sabin, Maria Sabin, Laura Gaetano, Jennifer Gaetano, Brandy Gaetano; and grandchildren, Giavonna Jones-Gaetano, Areiya and Luciana Gaetano-Thomas, and Natalia and Valencia Hernandez. He is preceded in death by his parents Nelson and Maxine Sabin of West Long Branch, New Jersey.



Saul, was born on December 7, 1965 in New York. He graduated from Shore Regional High School of West Long Branch in 1981. Saul began working for the Monmouth County Reclamation Department as a Diesel Mechanic in 1989, until he retired in 2020 after 31 years.



Saul was accomplished as a Master Scuba Diver and enjoyed fishing, surfing and snowboarding in his free time. He was an EMT in Neptune, a member of the Eatontown Fire Department and Eatontown Elks club for numerous years. He was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers and New Jersey Devils fan. He loved the Looney Tunes, and the character Stitch, but most of all, he adored being a father and a gramps.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 1pm at 72 South Street, Eatontown. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Saul's life. (Must wear masks). In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to Lunch Break at 121 Drs James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ 07701, St. James Episcopal Church at 300 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, or the Food Bank of Monmouth County at 3300 Route 66, Neptune NJ 07753. Condolences can be sent to 72 South Street, Eatontown. The family would like to thank family and friends from the bottom of our hearts for being there for us.









