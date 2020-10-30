Saundra Johnen
Aberdeen - Saundra J. Johnen, of Aberdeen, passed away at home surrounded by her family on October 29, 2020.Sandy was born in Manhattan in 1931, the only child of Violet and Frank Lowndes. She was a graduate of Drew Seminary, Carmel, NY, and the Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ. In addition, Saundra attended the Academy of Dramatic Arts.
Sandy was an active volunteer with Brookdale Community College, SCAN and The Office on Aging. As a member of The Long Branch Senior Center, she enjoyed many years participating in exercise classes and the social activities program. One of Sandy's greatest enjoyments was watching the birds while doing a crossword puzzle.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wilfred "Bill", sons; Christopher and wife Sandra and Jeffrey, grandsons; Cody and wife Lindsay, Blake and Jacob and a great-granddaughter, Cadence, all of Florida.
Sandy's ready smile, sunny disposition and upbeat personality will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Private family services will be held. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
.