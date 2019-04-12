|
Scott D. Pilot
Neptune - Scott David Pilot, 40 of Neptune died Monday, April 8, 2019. Born in Long Branch, NJ Scott was a lifelong resident of Neptune. He worked as a tractor trailer driver for World Class Transportation in Holmdel, NJ. He was a natural athlete and played until he had a bad injury. He was a big sports enthusiast especially his beloved 49ers and Yankees. Scott enjoyed life, he loved spending time with his family, going on family cruises and the yearly get togethers of the "Meatloaf Group." His greatest joy was spending time with his wife Erica who was the light of his life. Scott also enjoyed dancing.
Scott was predeceased by his grandfather and best friend William Dodd, and his grandmother Rose Dodd. Surviving are his wife Erica A. (Stout) Pilot, his mother Patricia DiBella and her husband Tino, his father Eugene Pilot, 2 brothers; Craig Pilot and Christopher Pilot, and his step-sister Danielle Blusewicz. He was loved dearly by his cousins, Matthew, Nicholas, Stacey, Megan, Michael and his aunts and uncles.
Visiting will be Sunday, from 3-7 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Service will be Monday, 10:30 AM at the funeral home, followed by entombment in Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019