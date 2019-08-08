|
|
Scott Francis Davis
Sweetwater, TX - Scott Francis Davis 52 of Sweetwater Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 31st in Texas. He was born in Red Bank, New Jersey He was born and raised in Neptune, New Jersey. He went into the Air Force at 19 nineteen years old where he made a career in Security Forces and Recruitment. He fought in Persian Gulf, Desert Storm, Iraq where he was in command and bravely led and guided his troops through enemy territory. We were all so blessed he made it home. Unfortunately he had his own personal battle with a rare blood cancer hemangiopericytoma. He was forced to retire to fight this aggressive cancer for 17 seventeen years. He fought hard and never complained his motto was "One day at a time", he wrote a book "Love Always, Your Cancer" a memoir of his life to show that despite his cancer diagnosis he lived.
He is predeceased by his mother Susan Hendricks she will guide his steps in heaven. He leaves behind his Father Lloyd Davis of Neptune, New Jersey, His sister Debbie McGee of Holmdel New Jersey, his daughter Tabitha Davis of Sweetwater, Texas, his wife Rebecca Ellis Davis of Sweetwater Texas, his two step-sons Tommy Baird and Tad Baird from Texas,and their wives his stepgrandchildren multiple cousins, Aunts, Uncles and stepsiblings all over the world. He is well loved. He recently created a website lovealwaysyourcancer.org to create a support system for anyone afflicted with cancer all over the world. He always remained positive and was always willing to lend friendly advice to anyone.He was known for his "sense of humor" and his bravery. He adored his "Uncle Booka" Francis Mastridge of Jacksonville, Florida whom he spoke with often.
Memorial Service(s)
Lamar Baptist Church
Sweetwater, Texas Saturday August 10th 1p.m.
Memorial Service
American Legion Post 346
Neptune, New Jersey
Sunday September 29th 2pm-5pm all are welcome!
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 8, 2019