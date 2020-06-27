Scott I. Opatosky
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott I. Opatosky

Ocean - Scott I. Opatosky, 48 of Ocean died at his home on Thursday June 25th.

He was born in Long Branch and had lived in the shore area most of his life. Scott enjoyed an occasional afternoon at Monmouth Park. He enjoyed the New York Giants and the New York Mets. He loved his rose garden and often would cut his beautiful roses and give them to his mother, who always made him smile.

Scott was excellent in the kitchen and his Osso Bucco was a favorite dish of all who tried it. He loved the holidays with his family and any other day his family was together. Scott was a happy loving person, who touched many with his kind heart.

Surviving is his mother and father Carol and Richard Ferrante, Ocean; his father and stepmother Miles and Donna Opatosky, Wayside; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Jill Ferrante, West Long Branch and their son and loving nephew Steven Ferrante; Brother Dustin Opatosky, Ridgewood NJ , Aunts and Uncles, Judy and Butch Quaglia, Shrewsbury, Susan and Ray Chaparro, Long Branch, Stephen and Sarah Opatosky, Jupiter, FL, Nancy and Joseph Ferrante, Rahway, Barbara and Donald Ferrante, Brick and Cindy and Dr. Gaetano Aquilino, Lakewood; as well as many loving cousins.

Visitation Monday, June 29th, 4 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Funeral services, June 30th, 1 pm at the funeral home. In accordance with covid-19 restrictions, face masks are required and 100 people allowed in the funeral home at one time. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Scott's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Carol and family
We are so very very sorry to hear about Scott. May you find peace and comfort in your faith. My mom also sends her deepest condolences. Our hearts are broken for you.
Denise and family
Denise Toto
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved