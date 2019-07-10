Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
93 Liberty St.
Long Branch, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
93 Liberty St.,
Long Branch, NJ
Scott James Brown

Scott James Brown Obituary
Scott James Brown

Union - Scott James Brown, 47 of Union, passed away on July 5, 2019 at Mountainside Hospital, Montclair. "Scotty" as he was affectionately known, had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor. Visitation will be Friday, July 12 from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Second Baptist Church, 93 Liberty St., Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019
