Scott James Brown
Union - Scott James Brown, 47 of Union, passed away on July 5, 2019 at Mountainside Hospital, Montclair. "Scotty" as he was affectionately known, had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor. Visitation will be Friday, July 12 from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Second Baptist Church, 93 Liberty St., Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019