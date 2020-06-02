Scott M. Boyce, Sr.
Belford - Scott M. Boyce, Sr., 61, passed away Saturday, May 30th, at home. Scott is survived by his wife, Ann, their son Scott, Jr. and brother Brian Boyce. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. For complete obituary and condolences, visit www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.