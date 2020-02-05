Services
Queensbury, NY - Scott R. Mather, 53, passed away at home on February 2, 2020 after battling a long illness, with his family members by his side.

Scott was born on March 17, 1966 in Pompton Plains, New Jersey to Dorothy (Hale) Mather and the late Robert Mather. Scott resided in Pompton Plains until moving to Manahawkin with his family in 1986 after his father's passing and his graduating from Pequannock Township High School. It is there where he soon met his future wife, Kathleen.

Scott and Kathleen were married on October 17, 1998.

After graduating from William Paterson University with a Bachelor's degree, the couple relocated to South Jersey, where they spent most of their lives together, which included welcoming into their world their daughter, Zoe Rose, in 2004.

Scott was employed by the Federal Bankruptcy Court in Trenton, NJ for many years.

He always wanted to own a Harley Davidson and one of his great accomplishments was in owning and riding over the past several years. Above all, Scott's proudest moment was in becoming a husband to Kathleen and father to his greatest love, Zoe.

Scott was predeceased by his father, Robert Mather.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen; his daughter and pride and joy, Zoe Rose; his mother, Dorothy Mather; his sister, Lori Mather; his sister, Joanne (Nate) Glinbizzi; along with his mother-in-law; several brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

At Scott's request, no funeral service will be held, however, the family intends to hold a memorial service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to The , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527 New York, NY 10163.

Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd. Queensbury, NY.

To express condolences visit www.sbfuneral home.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Daily Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
