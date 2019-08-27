Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
8:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Rodas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Rodas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Rodas Obituary
Scott Rodas

West Creek - Scott Rodas, 53, of West Creek, NJ, passed away on August 24, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Mildred DeSimone, his wife Christine and his children, Matthew and Samantha. Scott worked for over 30 years at the Ocean County Library. As Special Events Coordinator, he brought major recording artists and renowned authors from around the globe to the library. He also served for several years on the Eagleswood Township Board of Education. Scott was active in the local amateur theater community, appearing in many shows over the years. Scott had a wicked gleam in his eye and was known for his quick wit. He could light up a room. He will be so dearly missed by all who he made chuckle or smile.

Viewing Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM with a Blessing Service to follow 8PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat (www.BarnegatFH.com). Cremation private. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to his children's future expenses:

https://www.gofundme.com/rodas-children-fund
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now