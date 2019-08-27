|
Scott Rodas
West Creek - Scott Rodas, 53, of West Creek, NJ, passed away on August 24, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Mildred DeSimone, his wife Christine and his children, Matthew and Samantha. Scott worked for over 30 years at the Ocean County Library. As Special Events Coordinator, he brought major recording artists and renowned authors from around the globe to the library. He also served for several years on the Eagleswood Township Board of Education. Scott was active in the local amateur theater community, appearing in many shows over the years. Scott had a wicked gleam in his eye and was known for his quick wit. He could light up a room. He will be so dearly missed by all who he made chuckle or smile.
Viewing Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM with a Blessing Service to follow 8PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat (www.BarnegatFH.com). Cremation private. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to his children's future expenses:
https://www.gofundme.com/rodas-children-fund
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 27, 2019