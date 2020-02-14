|
|
Scott S. Phillips
Toms River - Scott S. Phillips, 52, of Toms River passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church. Scott was a Carpenter for Local #157 in Manhattan, NY. He was dedicated in the gym 5-6 days per week. Scott had a passion for Professional Body Building where he earned several awards. He enjoyed watching his favorite team, the Yankees, and absolutely loved his Harley. Scott will be missed by many. Scott is predeceased by his father, Pete Phillips.
He is survived by his mother, Marianne Phillips; sister, Kerri Norwood and her husband Nicholas; nephew, Jared Phillips, and niece, Gianna Norwood who he adored immensely and spoiled; and fiancé Kim Kuhns.
Visitation will be held at the Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Thursday at St. Joseph's Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020