Scott Sprague
Wall - Scott Sprague, 52, of Wall, NJ passed away at his home on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Scott was born in Pennsylvania, but was raised and lived in Wall nearly his entire life. A graduate of Wall High School class of 1985, Scott was a crane operator and member of the Operating Engineers Local 825. Long before Scott became a professional, he was putting together structures with his erector set. Scott was also a licensed pilot.
Scott always loved the outdoors and being active. He had many interests and pursuits, favoring NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys, history, traveling and fishing. Scott started working on the fishing boats out of Belmar as a young teenager and never stopped frequenting those docks. He was never happier than when he was out on the ocean.
More than anything Scott truly loved his family. He was predeceased by his father and best friend Gilbert Sprague. He is survived by his beloved mother Mary Jarrett of Levittown, PA; two much loved sisters Denise Sprague of Old Bridge, NJ and Wendy Sprague of Levittown, PA; and his loving fiancée, Leslie Hurley of Wall, NJ. Scott had an extended family of siblings which he dearly loved; Tammy Jarrett of Jacksonville, FL, Eileen Zahn (Chris) of Milltown, NJ and Brian Naffin (Maggie) of Littleton, CO. He was the much-loved uncle of Juli Donlen, Rachel & Olivia Daniels of Levittown, PA; Stephen Davis and Stephanie Higgins of Jacksonville, FL; Patrick & Danielle Zahn of Milltown, NJ. Scott also has left bereft two uncles; William Horoschak (Lynne) of Philadelphia, PA and John Horoschak of Stratford, CT, along with several cousins and many, many friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 1-4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ with a funeral service to begin at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Wall Township First Aid and Rescue Squad 1900 Monmouth Blvd Wall Township, NJ 07719. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019