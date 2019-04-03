|
|
Sean Forney
Toms River - Sean Forney, 35, of Toms River NJ, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on April 1st at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ.
Sean was born in 1983 in Pittsburgh, PA and lived there until moving to Toms River in 1992. He attended Toms River High School North and briefly attended Centenary College. From 2008 until 2016, Sean resided in Denver, CO where he made some life long friendships. Sean was predeceased by his father, Alan Forney of Pittsburgh, PA in 2017. He is survived by his mother Nancy Wollen and her husband Fred, of Beachwood and stepsister Kelly Clause and her family. He is also survived by his brother Ryan and wife Yolanda of Charlottesville, VA, and sister Tara Apgar and her husband Jim, of Bayville, NJ. He was a cherished uncle of James, Colin, and Anna Apgar as well as Angelina and Alexa Forney. He is also survived by his grandfather, George Hege and wife Dottie, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and his beloved cat, Emma. He leaves behind cherished friends in Denver and New Jersey. Sean's humor, love of music, diverse subject knowledge and loyalty to his family and friends will always be remembered. Friends and family will be received at Mastapeter Funeral Home (270 Atlantic City Blvd, Bayville, NJ 08721) on Saturday, April 6 from 2-4 pm with a brief memorial service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Mental Health Association In NJ- Journey to Wellness, 25 South Shore Dr. across from A & P, Toms River, NJ 08753, Ocean County (732) 244-0940 or .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 3, 2019