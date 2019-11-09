Services
Sean Husserl


1956 - 2019
Sean Husserl Obituary
Sean Husserl

5/22/1956 -10/31/19

Sean Husserl, 63, passed away on October 31, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1956. Witty, smart and humble, with a kind soul, he grew up in Deal Park, New Jersey. During the past twenty-five years, Sean resided in California and Palm Springs. He attended Ocean Township High School and the University of Colorado, Boulder.

He is predeceased by his parents Dr. Franz and Denny Husserl, and his brother Dennis. He is survived by his sister Laurie and brother-in-law James Kirk, and his brothers and sisters-in-law Brett and Eileen Husserl, Dr. Toby and Linda Husserl, and Broderick and Ann Husserl. He leaves loving nephews Daniel, Michael and Dylan, nieces Jamie Husserl Bruehl and Michelle Husserl, and five children of his nephews and nieces all whom he was so proud of.

Sean's dry sense of humor, caring and inquisitive nature, intelligence, creativity, enjoyment of fun, and his generosity and kindness stayed throughout his life. Ever since he was a boy, he had a critical eye and talent for architecture. Helping friends and family, creating an environment to enjoy many hummingbirds, caring for pets, wildlife, visits with family at Cape Cod, Oklahoma, Florida and NJ, landscaping, architecture, reading the paper every morning on his porch, enjoying nature, celebrating events with friends, and exploring new places all gave him great pleasure. He was successful in real estate in the Palm Springs area. Sean will be missed by many friends and family on both coasts.

A memorial will be held in Palm Springs at the El Dorado Palms Estates Clubhouse on Tuesday, November 11, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 pm.

To send condolences please go to www.forestlawn.com

Donations in Sean's memory can be at www.HumaneSociety.org and www.Audubon.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
