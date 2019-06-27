Services
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
Sean Sammis
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Emmanuel Community Church
331 Wheaton Ave
Bayville, NJ
Sean Sammis

Ocean Gate - Sean Sammis, age 35 passed away June 23, 2019 at home . Born in Point Pleasant he was raised in Brick Township. Sean was a published author and curently working on several books.

Sean is survived by children; Kayla Droge and Jayden Sammis; his mother Susan Winward and stepfather Bob Winward; his father Bob Sammis and stepmother Suzanne Sammis, his brother Billy Goldstein and wife Dannette, his sister Megan Sammis, fiancé Andrea, brother/friend Rob Snyder, many step- brother's /sister's, aunts , uncles and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held, 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Emmanuel Community Church, 331 Wheaton Ave, Bayville, NJ 08721

Memorials may be made in Sean's memory to the: Emmanuel Church.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 27, 2019
