Manahawkin - Sean A. Terrell, 52, of Manahawkin passed away at his home on March 3, 2020. Sean was born on May 16, 1967 in Atlantic City, NJ and lived there as a child. He was formerly of Woodbine, Lisbon and Brick. As part of his participation in the Day Program, Sean volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, at the Tuckerton Seaport and around the community. He absolutely loved doing puzzles and singing Christmas songs, which he knew all the words too. With his friends, Sean would go to the local library and liked to go to IHOP. He was a sweet man. When music was playing, no one could stop Sean from dancing to it.
Predeceased by his parents, Walter Terrell and Gloria Mansfield and sisters, Deirdre Woodson and Jayne Mansfield. Sean is survived by his siblings, Barry Mansfield, Denise Mansfield, James Mansfield (Amanda), Denise Williams (Fred) and Movita Grandison (Paul), brother-in-law Shawn Woodson along with many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Gathering will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020