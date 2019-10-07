|
Sebastian (Sam) Leone
Eatontown - Sebastian (Sam) Leone, 67, of Eatontown NJ, passed away on Friday October 4, 2019 at home. He was born in Neptune, NJ and attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and School. He achieved a B.S. and an M.A. degree at Seton Hall University, South Orange, where he majored in French and Spanish Education and Modern Languages.
Sam began his teaching career at Manasquan High School. He obtained supervisory certification and obtained a promotional position as supervisor of the foreign language department at Freehold Regional high School and Colts neck High School where he created the Specialized Learning Center. Sam chaperoned student tours to France and Mexico. He also organized and coordinated student exchanges with schools in France. In most recent years he worked for Monmouth University as supervisor of student teachers in World Languages.
During his 33-year career, Sam attended numerous universities during the summers including Millersville, PA; Universities of Montpellier and Grenoble, France; and Universities of Alicante and Santander, Spain. He was awarded by the Rotary International where he spent a summer program at the historic Chavaniac-Lafayette chateau in France with other professional instructors. Sam served as an executive board member of NJ's FLENJ. He also became very active with the regional and national foreign language teacher conferences where he occasionally gave presentations.
In 1984, he met Ed, his life-long partner of 35 years. They loved traveling together to Europe as well as exploring Canada, many regions of the U.S. and Hawaii. They were lovers of music and classic films. They lived the past 9 years in Tinton Falls and recently moved to Eatontown. They're members of St. Anselm Catholic Church. Sam suffered from a long illness and is survived by his spouse Ed Lamb.
Visitation will be from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday October 9, 2019 and 10:45am to 11:30am on Thursday October 10, 2019 at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Alzheimer's Research, . For online condolences and directions please visit his memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 7, 2019