Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Old First Church
69 Kings Highway
Middletown, NJ
View Map
Selina Ann Ferriso

Selina Ann Ferriso Obituary
Selina Ann Ferriso

Holmdel - Selina Ann Ferriso (the bear), 54, of Holmdel, passed away on September 10, 2019. Selina was born in Queens, NY, to Robert and Teresa Ferriso. She was a graduate of DeVry University and was an Auditor and Analyst for Hackensack Meridian Health in Tinton Falls.

She enjoyed her vacations in the sun with drink in hand and toes in the sand.

Selina is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her partner of thirty years Mark Bates of Holmdel; her son Glenn Ferriso of Hazlet; her brother Michael Ferriso and his partner Thomas Brazil of CA; her sister Lisa Ferriso of Middletown; her nephews Jake and Luke Bruno; her grandnephew Chase Bruno; her many friends and her dog Petey.

She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, September 14th at 11 a.m. at Old First Church, 69 Kings Highway, Middletown, NJ 07748. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Wag on Inn Rescue, PO Box 221, Oakhurst, NJ 07755 and/or Old First Church. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 12, 2019
