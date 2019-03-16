Selma Jane Klang



Shrewsbury - Selma Jane Klang, 97, of Deal passed away on Thursday, March 14th. She was born to the late Joseph and Tillie (Haveson) Silverstein in Belmar in 1921. Selma grew up in Belmar, attending Asbury Park High School and graduating from Monmouth Junior College.



Shortly after graduating from college, she joined the United States Coast Guard Women's Reserve, known as the SPARS, during World War II. Selma was very proud of her service to the country and was very patriotic. She met her husband, Samuel Klang, during this time in Virginia. She and Samuel, who predeceased her in 1996, had three children together.



After raising her children, Selma continued her military service by taking a position as a secretary at Fort Monmouth in her 50s. She thoroughly enjoyed her job and worked for 29 years before retiring in her 80s. Selma was a longtime resident of Deal, enjoying long walks on neighboring boardwalks and swimming at the Deal Casino. She last resided at the Brandywine Living at the Sycamore facility in Shrewsbury, where she lived for 8 ½ years.



She was a devoted Yankees fan, and loved singing and dancing. Most of all, however, she loved family and friends, making her mark on all who met her. She was a big proponent of living everyday to its fullest and she certainly did. As Selma would say, "I did it all, kiddo."



Selma is also predeceased by her daughter, Eileen Klang, and her brother, David Silverstein.



Surviving her are her two children: Karen Hurwitz and Jonathan Klang; and her four grandchildren: Jennifer and Danielle Thomson, and Sarah and William Hurwitz.



A service will be held at 11 AM on Sunday, March 17th at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Burial will follow at Temple Beth El Cemetery, 3351 NJ-33, Neptune City. To leave a message of condolence, please visit Selma's tribute page at www.WoolleyBoglioli.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary