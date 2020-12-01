Sergio Amato
Manchester - Sergio Amato, loving husband, uncle and brother-in-law, passed away at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 in Lakewood Twp. Born in Hoboken, he grew up in Union City where he attended Emerson High School. He was living in Fort Lee when he met his wife, Maryann (nee Zatko), who he married 48 years ago. He held many diverse part time jobs before his high school graduation. After 48 years he still surprised his wife by telling her about another job he had which he had failed to mention before. Sergio began his career at Consolidated Bleach, then spent most of his working years as a system analyst in data processing at Newsweek Magazine in Mountain Lakes, and retired after working a few years for NPA. Sergio was on the Dean's list while attending college and working full time. He graduated with an Associates Degree in computer science from County College of Morris and a B.S. in business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Sergio was soft-spoken, kind and an avid fan of the NY Giants football team. He and Maryann enjoyed their free time by being with family members and traveling and were happy to have visited 49 states. Sergio kept up with his great nieces and nephews on Facebook. Sergio and Maryann enjoyed living in the wooded countryside of Boonton and Kinnelon before retiring and now were enjoying living in the Renaissance in Manchester. Sergio was predeceased by his parents, Nicolangelo and Helen (nee Sarno) Amato and his two sisters and their spouses, Anna and Jack Martini and Frances and Charles Monanian. He leaves behind his wife, Maryann, his brother-in-law, John Zatko, nieces and nephews Mary Martini and Thomas Leto, Frank and Jennifer Martini, Charles Monanian, Karina Bonini, Tracey Monanian, Robert Bleichner, many great nieces, nephews and several cousins. Due to the pandemic, visitation will be private. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 4th, at 1030 am at St Luke's Church, 1674 Old Freehold Rd., Toms River. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in honor of Sergio to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or a charity of your choice
. Condolences can be left for the family at www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com