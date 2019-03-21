Sergio Buzzerio



Holmdel - Sergio Buzzerio, age 89 of Holmdel passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel, NJ.



Sergio was born in 1929 in Molfetta, Italy and immigrated with family to the United States following WW II. He earned his high school equivalency degree and later graduated from Rutgers University. Sergio worked in various accounting and financial management positions and later founded and owned Mon-Eco Industries, Inc. He became known for his business acumen, and earned a reputation for honesty, integrity and hard work.



Sergio was a loving and devoted husband and father and always provided wisdom and support. He lead an amazing life spent traveling the world with his wife, Catherine.



Sergio is survived by his loving wife Catherine Buzzerio; his son, Philip and his wife Giovanna Buzzerio, Holmdel, NJ; his daughter, Marianne and her husband Stephen Tasy, Pittstown, NJ; two brothers and their wives, Domenic and Clare Buzzerio, Toms River, NJ, and Leo and Antonetta Buzzerio, Cedar Grove, NJ; his sister-in-law, Annunziata Buzzerio, Englewood, NJ; and four grandchildren, Sergio Buzzerio, Catherine Buzzerio, Nicholas Tasy and Peter Tasy.



Visitation Thursday, March 21 from 4 until 8 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday March 22nd, 10 am at Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel, NJ. Entombment to follow at Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum.