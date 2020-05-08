Severina Bailey
Severina Bailey

Severina Bailey, born in Cerro Canajagua, the province of Los Santos, Panama on April 21, 1934, passed away after a short illness, on April 22, 2020 in Avondale, AZ.

Severina, met and married William F Bailey, a sailor in the US Navy, in Panama City, Panama.

They moved back to the United States and raised their family in Middletown, NJ.

Severina worked as a seamstress and enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting. She took great pride in her rose and vegetable gardens.

Severina is survived by her 7 children, Ruth Lozada of Middletown, NJ William F Bailey Jr of Ft Meyers, Fl, Rose Cinquegrana of Middletown, NJ, Nancy Steinmacher of Keyport, NJ, Dorothy Borg of California, Richard Bailey of Port Charlotte, Fl and Trixie Pechinski of Avondale, AZ.

She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your dear mother, Sil. She was such a caring and lovely neighbor to my mom, Sophie Sendziak, and my aunt, Jadzia Puchacz. They spent many nights chatting on the back porch. Your mom was an amazing person and we are all grateful to have known her. May God bless and watch over you and all your families.
Josephine Forestiere
Neighbor
