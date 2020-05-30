Seymour Klipper
Manchester -
Seymour Klipper, formerly of Fair Lawn, lived a joyful, vibrant and active life until his sudden passing on May 27, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of 64 years to Shirley, z"l, loving and devoted father of Andrea (Allan) Papsin, Michael Klipper (Dona) and Robert Klipper (John) Cherished grandfather of Matthew (Lisa) Papsin, David (Alana) Klipper, Rachel (David) Stolzenberg, Adam (Erica) Klipper and Scott (Julia) Klipper. Adored great grandpa of Bella and Lucas Papsin, Sophia, Scarlett and Brody Stolzenberg, Jared, Ryan, Gavin, Bradley, Simon and Jacob Klipper.
Seymour's love for family and friends will always be remembered.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Ocean County, Wounded Warrior or a charity of the donors choice.
Manchester -
Seymour Klipper, formerly of Fair Lawn, lived a joyful, vibrant and active life until his sudden passing on May 27, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of 64 years to Shirley, z"l, loving and devoted father of Andrea (Allan) Papsin, Michael Klipper (Dona) and Robert Klipper (John) Cherished grandfather of Matthew (Lisa) Papsin, David (Alana) Klipper, Rachel (David) Stolzenberg, Adam (Erica) Klipper and Scott (Julia) Klipper. Adored great grandpa of Bella and Lucas Papsin, Sophia, Scarlett and Brody Stolzenberg, Jared, Ryan, Gavin, Bradley, Simon and Jacob Klipper.
Seymour's love for family and friends will always be remembered.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Jewish Federation of Ocean County, Wounded Warrior or a charity of the donors choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.